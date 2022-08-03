SOUTHERN Beaches may be going through a tough period, but coach Adam Dubios is adamant there is plenty to be excited about.
Breakaway Darcy Blackmore and reserve prop Saint Manu made eye-catching debuts in the 25-20 loss to Nelson Bay at Ernie Calland Oval in a catch-up game on Tuesday night.
"Darcy had a barnstormer of a game," Dubois said. "He has come back from representing NSW Country under-18s. For an 18-year-old kid, he is an absolute weapon. Darcy shakes your hand and crushes it. He has a high work rate and is always on the ball. He is just a pest.
"Saint Manu also made his debut. First scrum, he earned us a penalty and he also scored a try."
Hooker Ben Park, who was recently selected in the Australian Schoolboys side to tour Japan, made his first grade debut a fortnight ago.
"We have had a lot of our mainstays unavailable, but I have these kids coming through," Dubious said. "We are really excited about them.
"We will try not to expose them too much. Saint went on in the second half when our scrum was quite strong.
"We will look to keep blooding young players, but be sensible about it."
Southern Beaches, despite missing six regular first graders, pushed Nelson Bay to the limit.
"Our set piece dominated but our backs couldn't find the final pass a couple of times," Dubois said.
"You don't lose games in minutes, you lose games in moments.
"We lacked the composure to finish, unfortunately.
'There were also a couple of interesting calls late by the referee. We got a penalty for a high shot when we were on the front foot. The ref playing advantage may have served us better. Once he blows the whistle, should it have been a yellow card?"
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
