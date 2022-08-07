Don't ride your luck when potholes abound

ALL motorists in the Hunter are only too well aware of the state of our roads after the recent significant rainfall, particularly the large number of potholes that are sometimes deep. Potholes are a hazard to cars, both in safety and financial terms, and the safety hazards are greatly magnified for motorcycles. For this reason it is of even greater importance that motorcyclists leave a good gap between them and the vehicle in front so that they have adequate time to react to any potholes or other hazards. The consequences of hitting a pothole can be disastrous for a motorcyclist, even fatal. The necessary gap is not an invitation for car drivers to jump into it. A motorcyclist who leaves a safety gap between himself or herself and the vehicle in front is not wilfully or carelessly holding you up and tailgating him or her significantly increases the risk both for the rider as well as the motorist behind. In return motorcyclists can show consideration by not riding in low gear in residential areas and avoiding unnecessary throttle blipping.
A huge thank you to you to all the Hunter region councils who have crews out fixing the potholes whenever the weather permits.
'THE first casualty of war is the truth'. So the saying goes, and we infer that statement is restricted to the 'other side' in the conflict. Ian Kirkwood ('Two views of America's role in Ukraine war', Opinion 30/7) gave some insight that 'our side' is just as capable of bending or ignoring truths, adding the "US helped overthrow the democratically-elected government of Ukraine in 2014 and install a pro-US and pro-NATO regime". Since the end of the Cold War in 1991, Russia has been seeking assurances that the US and NATO would not position themselves in geographical areas that threatened its security. The US-organised change of government in Ukraine increased already-high tensions.
In December 2021, just a month before the invasion, the Kremlin issued a list of demands that would satisfy Russia's security issues. They were that NATO guarantees that it will not deploy missiles in nations bordering Russia; NATO to stop military and naval exercises in nations and seas bordering Russia; Ukraine will not become a member of NATO; the West and Russia to sign a binding East-West security pact, and that the landmark treaty between the US and Russia covering intermediate-range nuclear weapons to be restored (the US abandoned it in 2019). They were ignored and the rest is history. The consistent headline throughout the western press of an "unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine" doesn't accurately describe the history leading to the conflict.
IT appears we are about to have a referendum to decide whether Australia's constitution needs changing to provide an Indigenous voice in parliament.
I thought this voice was already established with a minister for Indigenous affairs since the year 1981. If this minister is not a voice for Indigenous people then what is the minister's job description? Maybe someone can clarify this confusion because a referendum costs a lot of money, which I reckon would be better spent providing the needs of Indigenous people, organised by the minister for Indigenous affairs.
THE ongoing debate about domestic gas reserves has me thinking about historic measures adopted by Australian governments for use in the energy crisis. In the 1940's Australia relied almost entirely upon coal for electric production and to operate rail networks. Therefore, shortages of coal through industrial disputation or the antiquated means of production caused significant problems. By 1947 the federal and NSW governments (both Labor) had established the Coal Industry Act, establishing the Joint Coal Board, (JCB). The powers of the JCB included the issuing of an order requiring privately owned coal companies to supply product to power stations, railways and hospitals in crises. No other Australian government since has demonstrated such strength on energy issues. Big oil and gas can effectively hold Australians to ransom by way of supply manipulation and price gouging with no government intervention. I believe it's time our governments drew from history a similar gumption in the national interest.
BACK in the 1960s when I first obtained a mortgage on my family home, the repayments were tax deductible. Now wouldn't that be a great and simple way to ease some of the pain of owning your own home?
Of course there would be the cheats that would seek to take advantage of such a deduction,but if it worked way back then,why wouldn't it today. The government could recoup tax income by increasing the GST by 2.5 per cent or at most five per cent. The Australian dream of owning your own home could then be realised by more families, minus the pain of knowing how to afford the repayments. It's a thought - I'm not an economist, but I think it's certainly worth discussion
AS more of us return to working at the office, a new survey by Guide Dogs Australia reveals that three in five dog owners have worried about how it might impact their dogs. Opting to work from the office and increased social lives are taking away from the time our dogs treasure. But with two-thirds of Aussie dogs displaying unfavourable new behaviours, puppy parents are encouraged to walk the talk.
The survey was conducted for Pawgust, a campaign in its fifth year that is inviting the public to give back to their best mates and beat the guilt by committing to a 30-minute walk together every day in August.
According to this new Guide Dogs survey, it's not just our dogs that are suffering from this lack of walks. A quarter of dog owners feel guilty daily, and a similar proportion feel it weekly. All this when dog owners could be reaping the emotional rewards of a brisk walk with a four-legged friend. Over 90 per cent of dog owners agreed this is something that boosts their mood.
This year it takes on a special meaning. Mid-lockdown survey findings revealed over 80 per cent of Australians were relying on their dogs for emotional support in 2020. Now lockdowns have lifted, it's our dogs' turn to rely on their owners to make a walk a day a part of their routine this August.
Dog owners around the country can now give back by signing up to Pawgust. By getting friends and family to sponsor them, they will also contribute to raising and training Guide Dogs, which cost more than $50,000 per dog to breed, raise and train but provide years of independence and companionship to someone with blindness or low vision. At Guide Dogs we are always grateful to our dogs, and Pawgust is about encouraging Australians to join us by getting the steps in with their four-legged friend while raising money to help us raise and train more Guide Dogs at the same time.
ALL councils need to support bowling clubs struggling to stay afloat ('Rock'n'rolled', Newcastle Herald 3/8). I have been to Adamstown bowlo on a Sunday; the music is on early and it's a great atmosphere. Good on these clubs for trying to make a buck. It's early arvo for god's sake. In my view all these nimbys need to take a chill pill and turn their hearing aids down.
A RECENT story ("Keen to explore, but staying close to home", Herald 3/8) had a photo which caused much concern to me and should also ring alarm bells to all who travel in cars as front seat passengers. It is dangerous to put legs and feet up on the dashboard of modern vehicles that have airbags. If involved in any incident where the airbags are deployed, the person's legs and knee(s) can be propelled with great force causing serious facial injuries.
A BIG test looms for Peter Dutton. He failed in the apology to the stolen generation by refusing to even attend. Will he maintain his shameful divisive attitude and condemn the conservatives to political oblivion or embrace reconciliation and inclusion?
I LOVE the celebrity butcher. Spends his day executing people who try to smuggle ox tongue sandwiches from Bali through customs in between running a butchery, celebrating a hard day's work by downing schooners at his local with his mates (the celebrities), before returning home to former supermodel Miss Universe, stopping to adjust the portraits of Howard and Abbott in the hallway before devouring a monster feed of pork knuckle, bratwurst, kipfler potatoes all washed down with a glass of bear-hunter Schnapps. He's the Australian Trump.
THE Knights had enough experience and talent in this year's squad to have sneaked into the final eight, but instead they have turned in some woeful results that I believe is reflective of a team with disharmony among their players.
DO the Knights have an attack coach? If so, he should be sacked. I understand that defence is most important in that if the opposition can't score they can't win. But the same applies to scoring, if you don't score you obviously can't win. Then the best result either way is a draw. Could someone teach the Knights and their coaching staff, they have to score to win? Employ a better attack coach!
LAST week alleged terrorist mastermind Al-Zawahiri was snuffed in an over the horizon missile attack. Next week we will return to the rules based world order? And the week after that? Anyone's guess.
