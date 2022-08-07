Don't ride your luck when potholes abound

ALL motorists in the Hunter are only too well aware of the state of our roads after the recent significant rainfall, particularly the large number of potholes that are sometimes deep. Potholes are a hazard to cars, both in safety and financial terms, and the safety hazards are greatly magnified for motorcycles. For this reason it is of even greater importance that motorcyclists leave a good gap between them and the vehicle in front so that they have adequate time to react to any potholes or other hazards. The consequences of hitting a pothole can be disastrous for a motorcyclist, even fatal. The necessary gap is not an invitation for car drivers to jump into it. A motorcyclist who leaves a safety gap between himself or herself and the vehicle in front is not wilfully or carelessly holding you up and tailgating him or her significantly increases the risk both for the rider as well as the motorist behind. In return motorcyclists can show consideration by not riding in low gear in residential areas and avoiding unnecessary throttle blipping.