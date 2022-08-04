Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 6

Raymond Terrace lawn bowler Natasha van Eldik and the Australian women's triples team face a tricky situation at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Aussies meet unbeaten group leaders Northern Ireland on Friday (12pm, AEST) needing a win to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals and a shot at defending their title from four years ago.
Advertisement
However, a loss won't mean automatic elimination depending on the result between South Africa and Falkland Islands at the same time at Victoria Park.
It comes after a mixed bag of results for the Aussies, easily accounting for Falkland Islands (29-8) but falling to South Africa (17-12).
They opened with a 22-11 victory over Singapore.
Earlier at the tournament, van Eldik and the women's fours fell short of the medal rounds.
Elsewhere for Team Hunter on day six of the Commonwealth Games, both hockey teams tasted success.
The Hockeyroos, including Souths striker Mariah Williams, wrapped up the preliminary rounds undefeated with a 2-0 win against Scotland and now prepare to face India in the semi-finals in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST).
The Kookaburras, including Norths defender Matthew Dawson, beat South Africa 3-0 on Thursday (AEST) and only have Pakistan left to play in the group stage. Australia can't be caught at the top of their pool and will meet either India, England or Wales in the semis.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.