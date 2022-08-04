Newcastle Herald
Waax announce national album tour for their second album At Least I'm Free

By Josh Leeson
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:30am
Waax breaking free with national album tour

MAZ DeVita is undoubtedly one of the most captivating frontwomen on the Australian rock scene and audiences will have the chance to catch her live when Waax launch their massive album tour in October.

