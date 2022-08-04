Waax breaking free with national album tour

MAZ DeVita is undoubtedly one of the most captivating frontwomen on the Australian rock scene and audiences will have the chance to catch her live when Waax launch their massive album tour in October.
On August 12 the Brisbane punk four-piece will release their second album At Least I'm Free, following their acclaimed 2019 debut Big Grief.
The three singles released from the album - Most Hated Girl, Dangerous (co-written with Pink and Gwen Stefani collaborator Linda Perry) and Read Receipts - suggest there's greater elements of light and shade and restraint from Waax on their sophomore album.
US rock superstar K.Flay also collaborated with Waax on the track No Doz.
Once again Waax employed Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning and Grammy Award-winner Nick DiDia (Rage Against The Machine) to produce the album.
Waax play at Kambri, Canberra (October 6); Unibar, Wollongong (October 8); Pub Rock Diner, Devonport (October 13); Royal Oak, Launceston (October 14); The Northern, Byron Bay (October 20); Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour (October 21); Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle (November 18); Sunken Monkey, Erina (November 19); Volta, Ballarat (December 1) and Torquay Hotel (December 3).
