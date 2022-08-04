Ryan Callinan into quarter-finals as Philippa Anderson falls just short at US Open of Surfing

Ryan Callinan strengthened his hold on a Championship Tour return with a quarter-final appearance as clubmate Philippa Anderson fell agonisingly short of the last eight at the US Open of Surfing on Thursday (AEST).
Callinan was to face Brazilian Joao Chianca after winning his round 24 and 16 heats at the Challenger Series contest at Huntington Beach.
Seventh on the second-tier after a runner-up effort at the Sydney Surf Pro, the 30-year-old will already rise in the standings and was third in the live rankings heading into the quarters.
The top 10 on the CS not already qualified for the CT will join the elite circuit next year. Callinan dropped off the CT, along with clubmate Morgan Cibilic, in the inaugural mid-season cut this year. There are three events remaining on the seven-stop CS after the US contest.
Callinan (14.27) powered past Ramzi Boukhiam (13.87) and Jacob Willcox (7.57) in the round of 24. The goofy-footer earned a 7.5 seven minutes in with carving layback snaps. He was second to Boukhiam until a 6.77 from two quality turns inside the final seven minutes put him in front.
He then took on Brazilian Edgard Groggia, winning 14.66 to 12.87. In control throughout, Callinan put together scores of 4.9 and 6.77, the second with an air-drop finish, to lead 11.67 to 9.67 approaching the halfway mark. A huge layback snap with 10 to go gave him a 6.83 to extend his lead before a crazy air rotation then finish between the piers in the final minute brought a 7.83.
"That was a pretty cool way to end a heat," Callinan said. "I just knew at the end I had to keep him off anything, he's a super exciting surfer and he you never know what he's going to do. I saw that wave wasn't a straight close-out, so I knew I had to keep him off it and it ended up being my best wave, so it was very exciting.
"I'm really enjoying what I'm doing. Hopefully I can just keep that going and maybe get some bigger sections and try some bigger airs, but I think it's all moving in the right direction."
Anderson, 54th on the women's CS before the event, will also climb the standings after her best result on the year. She enjoyed her first heat wins to book a meeting with Central Coast's Macy Callaghan in the round of 16 on Thursday and she looked set to progress until the final minute.
In tough, messy conditions late in the day, Anderson led 9.5 to 6.6, despite two falls early in the heat.
Callaghan, sitting fifth on the CS, needed a 5.63 late to take the quarter-final spot and she got a hit out the back and another on the shore break to earn a 6.67 and progress 10.54 to 9.5.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
