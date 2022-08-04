Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan into quarter-finals as Philippa Anderson falls just short at US Open of Surfing

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 4 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:00am
Ryan Callinan strengthened his hold on a Championship Tour return with a quarter-final appearance as clubmate Philippa Anderson fell agonisingly short of the last eight at the US Open of Surfing on Thursday (AEST).

