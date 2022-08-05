7 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
Advertisement
Enjoying a beautiful leafy outlook bordered by a bush reserve, this sprawling family home set behind private gates has to be seen to be fully appreciated.
Showcasing six robed bedrooms and multiple living and entertaining areas over two impressive storeys, the family will feel right at home here with plenty of room to spread out.
Storage is abundant with a single and double lock-up garage plus under-house storage.
At the heart of the home, is a spacious timber kitchen and sitting room, which spills onto an alfresco area that takes in sweeping views of the manicured grounds and sparkling pool with cabana and sauna.
The formal lounge and dining areas wrap around the entryway with its magnificent spiral staircase.
Upstairs, the bedrooms are serviced by a central bathroom with a corner bath, plus an ensuite and balcony off the master.
Centrally located just two minutes from John Hunter Hospital and six minutes from Blackbutt Nature Reserve, a fulfilling urban lifestyle awaits in this cherished home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.