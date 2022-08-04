AN Afghan national and taxi driver who allegedly brutally stabbed his wife in the neck during an argument at Jesmond last year has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
But Aimal Ghouse, who remains behind bars, will not face a trial until July 2023, a situation that left the 39-year-old visibly distressed and was described by a judge as "very concerning".
Mr Ghouse appeared in Newcastle District Court on Thursday via audio visual link from Clarence Correctional Centre where he pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the alleged stabbing of his wife at a unit in Jesmond on April 9 last year.
The trial is estimated to run for two weeks, but due to the unavailability of Mr Ghouse's lawyers he could not get a trial date until July 31, 2023.
"I'm very concerned that he stays in custody for another year just to suit counsel's availability," Judge Mark Williams said.
When advised of the trial date, Mr Ghouse said: "It has been like one year and four months that I am already in custody and I am not safe now in this position".
Judge Williams sympathised with him but said it was up to his lawyers.
"I understand your position but you have to convince your lawyers.... there are dates available months before your trial date," Judge Williams said.
Police say Mr Ghouse and his wife were arguing about 6.30pm on April 9 last year when Mr Ghouse allegedly stabbed her in the neck. The woman fled outside and began knocking on the doors of neighbouring units seeking help.
It was a confronting scene for witnesses and emergency services with the woman bleeding profusely from a wound to her neck. She was taken to John Hunter Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and was said to be in a critical condition. A few days later her condition had improved and she was stable and conscious.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
