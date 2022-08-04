Broadmeadow and Warners Bay remain level-pegged in the race for the NPLW Northern NSW premiership ahead of their round-18 clash on Sunday after taking wins in catch-up matches on Wednesday night.
Magic came from behind to beat Newcastle Olympic 4-2 at Darling Street Oval while the Panthers were convincing 5-0 victors over Adamstown at John Street Oval.
The competition's top-two sides improved to 43 points, 14 clear of Charlestown (29) in third, as they prepare to do battle at John Street Oval this weekend with four games each to play in the regular season.
Broadmeadow came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at the break against Olympic in a tight game where the scoreline ended up flattering the visitors.
Keea Parrish put Olympic 1-0 up when she finished from in front after Jemma House crossed into the box in the 17th minute.
Lucy Kell equalised four minutes later when the attempted clearance of Olympic centre-back Alesha Clifford fell at the feet of the former junior Matilda to score.
Lucy Jerram struck on the counter-attack for Magic in the 37th. An Olympic back pass under pressure in the 90th minute ended up in the net to give Broadmeadow a 3-1 lead.
House scored in the 91st after Keely Gawthrop played her the ball at the top of the box from a free kick. Then Magic centre-back Kalista Hunter headed home from the back post off a corner in the 92nd.
Magic left-back Alice Munro was forced from the field late in the game with a foot injury, putting her in some doubt for the Warners Bay clash.
Striker Chelsea Lucas came off the bench for Broadmeadow in her return from minor knee surgery two weeks ago and is expected to start against the Panthers.
Magic fullback Jannali Hunter is also set to be back in action this weekend after recovering from a broken ankle.
Cassidy Davis (18th, 77th minutes) and Adriana Konjarski (36th, 74th) both produced match doubles while Elodie Dagg (86th) also got on the scoresheet in Warners Bay's midweek win.
This weekend will be the third time Warners Bay and Magic have met this season. Broadmeadow won 3-2 in their first encounter then the Panthers got up 1-0 in the second exchange.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
