But I do know something about the broader context of the trans debate, and where it sits within "the culture wars", which at their essence are a clash between the traditional Christian dogmas of "right" and "wrong" - and the notion that to do wrong is to "sin" - and the various post-modern philosophies that hold there is very little in the way of absolute truth in this world, and that relativism has far more going for it right now than the old establishment view.