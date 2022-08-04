CAPTAIN Conroy claimed victory for NSW in Canberra this week alongside his fellow Hunter enforcer "Big Dan" Repacholi.
While it was Conroy's second win as captain, Repacholi was on debut.
"It was a good bit of fun and there were a few tremoring Queenslanders when they saw the size of the NSW team. We had a few big, beautiful people," Repacholi told The Newcastle Herald.
"It was great to break the ice and get people from across Labor, Liberals, Nations and Independents all in one spot having fun. I'm about as fit as I look so I'm glad we got a few breaks."
In what The Herald hopes was a demonstration of their close working relationship to get flood recovery money for the people of Broke, Repacholi was pictured holding Queensland senator and emergency minister Murray Watt aloft on the day.
"Murray was feeling a bit down after the game so I thought I would give him a bit of a cuddle to cheer him up," Repacholi said.
"You gotta do what you gotta do in these situations and Broke ended up getting the funding so it was a win for everyone."
While Olympian and Commonwealth Games medalist Repacholi is no stranger to the sporting arena, eyes were on Wallabies flanker turned ACT senator David Pocock.
Pocock was born in South Africa and grew up in Zimbabwe before his family made the move to Brisbane when he was a teenager. Now settled in the ACT, having played much of his Super Rugby career with the Brumbies (Canberra), Pocock copped a bit of flak for his decision to don a maroon jersey.
"It was a questionable decision by David Pocock to line up for Queensland. He is so fast and quick with his hands I thought we might be in a bit of trouble," Repacholi said.
With Queensland taking the lead early, NSW cruised over for three unanswered tries to take the win in the MPs' annual State of Origin match under the leadership of Shortland MP Pat Conroy, who Repacholi described as the most "lippy" on the field.
"Today's game was probably the only time this year that my say mattered more than [Anthony Albanese's]. So I made the most of that opportunity as well," Captain Conroy said on social media Tuesday.
"Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen. Up the mighty Blues!"
In the dying minutes (ish) of Tuesday's clash, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese crossed for the final try to seal a blue victory, which was met with some speculation.
"There were a few maroons calling it dodgy. They thought he got touched but it was certainly a fair try," Repacholi said.
The Herald reached out to Conroy who was, understandably, busy with legislation.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
