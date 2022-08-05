Newcastle Herald
Opinion

With prices in crisis consumers are worried about being consumed, writes Simon Walker

By Simon Walker
August 5 2022 - 2:30pm
Inflation nation

The rising cost of living has had me contemplating the alternative this week and it's borderline given how expensive funerals can be.

