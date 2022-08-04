From renewable energy technology manufacturers to grain farmers, businesses across the Hunter and beyond have rallied to support the push for a Newcastle container terminal.
The world-first technology is capable of receiving energy generated by renewables, storing it cheaply and safely as thermal energy, then using it to run steam turbines at thermal power stations instead of burning coal.
The product is presently being exported via Sydney to renewable energy projects around the world.
Co-founder and chief executive Erich Kisi said a Hunter-based terminal would be of enormous benefit to Hunter manufacturers.
"Our nearest container port is Port Botany which means a lot of double handling of our raw materials inbound and exported product outbound. The effects include significant heavy vehicle traffic through Sydney and along the M1 which draws very high long distance road freight charges," Professor Kisi said.
"In addition to the direct monetary effect, there is the opportunity for significant emissions reductions by landing/uploading sea freight as close as possible to the destination/dispatch, in this case our factory at Tomago. Additional benefits include local employment and diversification of the port"
Moree grain farmer Rebecca Reardon said farmers in the state's north west would save an estimated $20 a tonne by exporting their produce in containers from Newcastle rather than Sydney.
"As well as making that container pathway more competitive it's going to put pressure on the bulk prices that we get," she said.
"At the end of the day, this is the Port of Newcastle's decision to make. They are doing the business study and the business development case and they shouldn't have their hands tied behind their back because of the anti competitive port deal that was done back in 2013."
The campaign for a Newcastle container terminal enjoys wide support across all sectors of the Hunter Region. The project, which it is estimated would generate up to 15,000 direct and indirect jobs, is considered vital for the region's economic future.
NSW Ports has sought to brief the Hunter's MPs on why it does not believe a container terminal should be built in Newcastle.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said he would attend the briefing, however, his support for a Newcastle container terminal remained solid.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp challenged NSW Ports to meet with him in Newcastle so he could "debunk their myths".
"I will also offer to let them see firsthand the opportunities for diversification a container terminal would offer the city," he said.
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody said the economy of the Hunter and Northern NSW was being strangled by the need to ship containers through the costs and congestion of Sydney's port.
"Local farmers and exporters deserve their own container port here in Newcastle, and we're confident that will deliver significant economic benefits and directly and indirectly support a large number of local jobs," he said.
"The businesses we deal with in Newcastle and the broader region have been very vocal in calling for an alternative to Port Botany."
Hunter-based senator Ross Cadell, who was previously employed at the Port of Newcastle, was due to speak on the container terminal issue on Thursday.
He said it "spoke volumes" that Botany had maintained publicly and in numerous court cases that the proposed Newcastle Container Terminal was a 'fantasy', yet it now felt compelled to lobby against it.
"They are motivated by corporate returns and nothing else," he said.
"Their monopoly is costing Australian farmers and producers. Their efforts show how terrified they are that the Port of Newcastle's plans are real, viable and close to realisation."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
