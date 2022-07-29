WITH all the news and public discussion on a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the Australian Constitution, it is surprising that so little comment has been printed on this page in regard to this important matter. The incumbent government is telling us to agree to the principle of the change and let them, the politicians, fill in the details later. The first question we should ask ourselves is "why do we need to change the Constitution to cover 3.2 per cent of the peoples of Australia"? Next we will have to change the Constitution to include the 1,390,637 Chinese Australians (5.5 per cent) of our population. Are we not all Australians?