STANDING down David Klemmer, arguably the Knights' best and most consistent player, and giving him a show-cause notice ('Klemmer dilemma', Newcastle Herald 4/8), is in my opinion an absolutely absurd decision made by someone who doesn't have their finger on the pulse of Newcastle passion.
Passion is what we need in all our players. It is what we, as supporters, week in and week out demand. As a Newcastle Knights supporter, I believe this will only enhance the town's support for Klemmer. If the decision is not seriously looked at and reversed, then I for one would have to seriously reconsider renewing my ticket.
I FIND it difficult to fathom why David Klemmer would be penalised for showing passion. He is one bloke who should be supported by the club. In my mind he should be the captain. There are lots of problems with the Knights' inability to catch, pass, defend and react instead of one-up plays. David Klemmer is the least of their problems.
I FIND Adam O'Brien's repetitive comments after Knights' games laughable. He talks about not handing out jerseys just for the sake of it, yet Chris Randall has played his heart out and been an absolute standout this year in a very ordinary team. Now that Jayden Brailey is back, Randall is not even included in the squad.
I believe the coach's excuses are repetitive. The Knights' attack has been one-dimensional to say the least. If he goes, I say give Andrew "Bobcat" Ryan the job.
AFTER becoming an Australian citizen in January 2021, my 75-year-old mother applied for a passport this year on May 20. On the Australian passport website it says passports are taking a minimum of six weeks. We are now at 10 weeks and counting.
She has been contacting the passport office since July 13 to see when she can expect her passport to arrive and has been reassured on numerous occasions it will be issued in time as they are issuing them based on departure date.
One suggestion from the passport office was that she travel on her European passport that does not have a valid re-entry visa on it for Australia and that on her return immigration at Sydney Airport have to let her through as she is an Australian citizen. That is not a risk I am willing to take.
From recent experience with new passports, it takes a week from issue date to the day that it arrives.
Now they say the only way that she can guarantee to get her passport before we depart on our holiday in two weeks is for the passport to be issued within the next seven business days (which it still hasn't been) and she travels to Sydney's Lee Street office to pick it up.
This seems extremely bad management of the passport office.
Hopefully there isn't another train strike the day her passport is issued when she makes the trip to Sydney.
AGAIN we have commentary around foreign-owned coal mines, the "super" profits and the implied inequity with nil reference or understanding as to how such things eventuated ("A deeper dig into Hunter mines' ownership", Opinion, 1/8). I can provide some historical context.
In 1969 there were far more mines and employees providing coal primarily to a domestic market, mine ownership was through well-known local names such as BHP, Coal and Allied, Peko Wallsend, Bloomfield and the state-owned mines that provided the state owned power stations.
The coal was owned by the landholder until 1981, when royalties were paid to the NSW government on a tonnage basis.
In 2004, the royalty was changed to reflect a percentage of the sales price of the coal to share the then rising price of the commodity.
Costs of production combined with restrictions on methods of underground extraction meant that technology was introduced and export markets opened, consolidation then took place in the industry and the locally-owned mines generally were bought by foreign interests as the capital was not available onshore.
The government sold its mines and power stations, leading to further consolidation.
The current situation is not something that was created without the bipartisan support of both major parties and economists.
So will the same voices decry the foreign ownership rife in the renewables sector, will they scream for a share of profits when the profit is negative, will they console those lacking health care or education due to a lack of funds?
I'VE just finished reading After The Tampa, Abbas Nazari's story as a refugee fleeing Afghanistan and the murderous Taliban.
This story has allowed me to realise how wonderful New Zealand people and their cultures are, with systems in place to assist refugees to settle into society.
It has also provided me with an appreciation of how wrong Australia was when we decided to defy the law when seizing control of the Tampa, surely one of the darkest days in Australia's history.
As Australians, we should be thoroughly ashamed.
Globally, refugees should be embraced, not feared. They are humans with so much to offer.
New Zealand has benefitted from their humane attitude and will prosper as a result. We Australians need to change our way of thinking towards refugees.
I suggest that more people read this fabulous book and they will be rewarded with a different outlook on the so-called refugee problem.
WITH all the news and public discussion on a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the Australian Constitution, it is surprising that so little comment has been printed on this page in regard to this important matter. The incumbent government is telling us to agree to the principle of the change and let them, the politicians, fill in the details later. The first question we should ask ourselves is "why do we need to change the Constitution to cover 3.2 per cent of the peoples of Australia"? Next we will have to change the Constitution to include the 1,390,637 Chinese Australians (5.5 per cent) of our population. Are we not all Australians?
EVERY day we read about causes and new cures in the pipeline for various diseases and illnesses. We have seen dementia connected to aluminium saucepans, not enough sunlight, not enough exercise, poor diet, too much grog and a myriad of others. As someone tottering on the edge I was pleased to read that it may be from global warming and pollution. I feel so much better.
OUR federal treasurer has now told us that we have "once-in-a-generation" inflation with another year of slowing growth, falling real wages and an upcoming budget that will offer no major cost-of-living relief to households (there goes the promise of a $275 reduction in our power bills). All will be OK because we have eminently qualified ministers in control of our future, such as Treasurer Mr Chalmers, who has a PhD in political science and our Finance Minister, Ms Gallagher, was a social worker and union organiser. What could go wrong?
PERSONALLY I'd like to see what difference it makes, Robert Dillon's take on things with the Knights. I would get rid of those that were having more of a go after being threatened with pay cuts. My comments regarding Bradman Best and his sore thumb were in the post-match report; if it had said fractures in the thumb I would have said that. And his concrete position in the Australian side, as you put it, requires actually playing time in club games and performance, I have no doubt that he has the ability, I just don't know if contact sports are his best options.
CONGRATULATIONS to Sharon Claydon on being chosen as the Deputy Speaker of Australia's House of Representatives. You've achieved a great honour for yourself and Newcastle. While in the Speaker's chair I trust you will carry out your role as Speaker in the spirit of the Belmont High School motto: "When on the field you play the game. To win or lose it's all the same. To strive your best. Your utmost do. Quantum Potero. Quantum Potero".
PAULINE Hanson storms out of Parliament. She said if anyone needed acknowledgement it was those that have fought, but there were many Aboriginal people who fought for this country and some lost their lives. There are also a good number today who are in our armed forces prepared to defend our country should the need arise. I suggest you go back to the history books before outrageous statements.
I MUST agree with Steve Barnett about the Oils being one of the finest live acts (Short Takes 28/7). However I'm surprised as I would have thought their lyrics are left of Steve's centre when it comes to politics.
JOHN Cooper, (Short Takes, 3/8), it appears that you would agree that Julie Bishop and others like Alan Jones and Tony Abbott have a low IQ based on their treatment of Julia Gillard based on her appearance. Short memory, mate.
