Letters, Saturday August 6 2022: David Klemmer's passion is what Newcastle Knights fans want

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 5 2022 - 10:37am, first published July 29 2022 - 6:30pm
STANDING down David Klemmer, arguably the Knights' best and most consistent player, and giving him a show-cause notice ('Klemmer dilemma', Newcastle Herald 4/8), is in my opinion an absolutely absurd decision made by someone who doesn't have their finger on the pulse of Newcastle passion.

