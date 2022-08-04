Newcastle Herald
Greg Prichard: Clearly the Penrith Panthers look vulnerable, for the first time all season

By Greg Prichard
August 4 2022 - 9:00am
TIPPING POINT: The Nathan Cleary tackle on Dylan Brown that has thrown a spanner in the works for Penrith. Picture: Getty Images

The competition is back on, baby! The suspension of Nathan Cleary on top of the injury to Jerome Luai has put the tiniest of spanners in the works of Penrith's premiership drive.

