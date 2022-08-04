AN APPRENTICE aviation engineer has pleaded guilty to intimidation after a confrontation at his friend's doorstep over alleged unpaid drug debts.
Peter Robert Jackson Wieland was one of two co-accused who fronted Toronto Local Court on Thursday, charged with stalking or intimidation to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
A third co-accused did not face court this week.
Wieland, who has been close friends with the alleged victim for the last decade, got talking at a mate's place with co-accused Christopher Walker and a third man about money the man allegedly owed from previous drug transactions, according to the police facts.
It's then that police allege all three hopped in a car and drove over to the alleged victim's house about 4pm on September 12 last year to confront him, where Wieland went into the house and encouraged him to come out and talk.
When the man came outside, the trio allegedly brought up an outstanding debt of $3500 and demanded he start paying the money back.
According to police facts, that's when the man made an excuse to go back inside, locked the door and called Triple Zero.
Wieland was initially charged with demanding property in company with menaces with intent to steal and using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence. Both of those charges were dropped.
The diary is a bit of a mess, but I would be surprised if it goes for five hours unless you two are very long-winded.- Magistrate Michael Morahan
He will face sentence for the charge of stalking and intimidation to cause fear of physical or mental harm on September 21 at Toronto Local Court.
Wieland remains on bail, under the condition he not talk to any of the co-accused or prosecution witnesses.
His plea threw a spanner in the works for co-accused Christopher Walker, who was set to have his hearing on Thursday.
The court heard the prosecution now plans to use Wieland as a witness in Walker's case.
"We are seeking a fresh hearing date as well due to the developments this morning," police prosecutor Sergeant Tom Sands said.
"The estimate on the previous hearing was five hours, things have changed and I'm not sure if it will shorten or lengthen the matter, it could have either effect."
Magistrate Michael Morahan set the matter down for the next available hearing date, which isn't until March next year.
"The diary is a bit of a mess, but I would be surprised if it goes for five hours unless you two are very long-winded," he said.
"I feel fairly confident it will proceed on that date."
Madeline Link
