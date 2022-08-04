University of Newcastle experts weigh in to parliamentary inquiry into teacher shortages

UNIVERSITY of Newcastle education experts have shared their expertise with the parliamentary inquiry into the state's teacher shortage, saying fixing the problem requires "long term, multi-faceted and research informed approaches".
UON Head of School and Dean of Education Professor Susan Ledger and Director of the UON Teachers and Teaching Research Centre Laureate Professor Jenny Gore appeared on a panel of five academics at the first hearing of the NSW Upper House's Education Committee inquiry on Thursday.
"If we are going to try and solve the current teacher shortage through recruitment, it's an important strategy but at best partial and long term - recruitment itself is fraught with challenges," Professor Gore told the inquiry.
"We will only attract more people into teaching if teachers are portrayed positively and their work is recognised as rewarding and stimulating.
"Continuing to push the idea that recruitment must be limited to the best and brightest will fail, because it disrespects the current workforce and it's not based on evidence that higher ATARs make for better teachers. Our research shows that teaching is the second most popular career among school students in years three to 12 in NSW, including many who are high achieving. We must nurture that interest."
Professor Gore said a focus on initial teacher education (ITE) was only part of the solution.
"If corners are cut by halving ITE programs or putting unprepared teachers in classrooms the shortage will only worsen," she said.
To keep teachers in the workforce they needed meaningful support, she said.
"Pay and conditions have to be addressed, they need time to plan and collaborate, they need and deserve respect.
"New graduates, fast-tracked graduates or international teachers will not thrive in a broken system where too many teachers are burned out, exhausted, overwhelmed and demoralised.
"If we want to slow the attrition from the profession - and we must - then investing in initiatives with clear evidence and positive effects for teachers and students is critical."
Witnesses told the inquiry a range of factors were contributing to the shortage, including excessive workload due to an increase in the complexity of the job and administrative duties and not enough preparation time, non-competitive pay, a drop in enrolments in teaching degrees and inadequate workforce planning.
Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT's Mark Northam said there were currently 28 teacher vacancies in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.
He said technology teachers - spanning wood, plastic and metals - were in short supply and the diocese had 10 vacancies last year.
The inquiry heard the shortage was leading to schools needing to merge or split classes.
Responses to questions on notice showed Merriwa Central School had 704 instances of minimal supervision and 2645 occasions where classes were merged in 2021.
It has had 240 instances of minimal supervision and 240 occasions where classes were merged this year up to June 10.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
