Killer Katherine Knight's brother, charged with historical child sexual assault, refused bail again

A FORMER youth worker and brother of killer Katherine Knight - the first Australian woman to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole - has made a failed bid for bail on the basis that he is no longer a risk to the community.
Neville Roughan, also known as Neville Joseph Knight, has pleaded not guilty to 52 charges of sexual and indecent assault relating to nine young boys over a 34-year period.
The 72-year-old appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday via audio visual link from Junee Correctional Centre to make a fresh bid for bail, his lawyer telling Justice Julia Lonergan that listening devices showed Mr Roughan no longer posed a risk to children.
But Justice Lonergan said the prosecution case against Mr Roughan was strong and involved him allegedly "preying" on nine young boys between 1969 and 2003.
Mr Roughan was initially charged with assaulting two young boys at Muswellbrook and Gateshead but more alleged victims came forward after his arrest.
He will next appear in Newcastle District Court next week to get a trial date.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
