Hosier warms up for The Big Dance with Coffs Harbour Cup win

Hosier gave Newcastle trainer Kris Lees a winning start with prominent owner Lloyd Williams, and the stable's third qualifier for the $2 million The Big Dance, in the Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) on Thursday.
Sent out a $2.15 favourite for the $150,000 race, Hosier was given an ideal run behind the leaders by Hugh Bowman before grinding out a win by two-thirds of a length.
Advertisement
The import, first-up since May, had five wins in seven Victorian starts before coming to Lees. He is the first horse Lees has trained for the Williams family, the winners of seven Melbourne Cups.
The win puts Hosier in the mix for the inaugural The Big Dance (1600m) on November 1 at Randwick. Lees won earlier qualifiers with Rustic Steel and Kedah.
"He was good late and I think he will improve off the run, just watching how he raced, without seeing him pull up yet, but he's got a bit of cleaning up to do," Lees, who won the race last year with Itz Lily, told Sky Racing.
On Friday, Scone have an eight-race card.
Also on Thursday at Coffs Harbour, Medowie trainer Grant Marshall won the Daniel Baker Sprint with Leave Me Some.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.