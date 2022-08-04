Newcastle Herald
Hosier warms up for The Big Dance with Coffs Harbour Cup win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 4 2022 - 8:00am
Kris Lees

Hosier gave Newcastle trainer Kris Lees a winning start with prominent owner Lloyd Williams, and the stable's third qualifier for the $2 million The Big Dance, in the Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) on Thursday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

