Maitland trainer Peter Neilson believes a long spell has been the key to Nasholi's recent good form and he expects another strong run back in grade on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.
The six-year-old gelding won at Newcastle in June then placed in his next four starts, all at the track. He led there last week in an up to 53 ratings heat of the Waratah series before hanging on for third.
He drops back to up to 48 class on Friday night in the sixth, where he also has the advantage of gate one. Nasholi has raced regularly since May, which followed almost a year without a start.
"He had a good, long spell and he's come back good," Neilson said. "He needed the break, he'd never had one.
"He should race pretty good. He probably never had a lot of luck last start and hopefully he goes a little bit better."
Neilson also has recent addition Colby Art in the seventh. He debuted for the stable with a sixth last week at Newcastle and faces a tough assignment.
"We thought he'd go good last week but he hung off the track early and got into a bit of trouble but hopefully he doesn't do that again," Neilson said.
"But he's in a tough race, the way the handicapping is. He shouldn't be in that race. He hasn't won one and there's horse in it who have won a few."
Meanwhile, young reinswoman Grace Panella faces time on the sidelines with a knee injury after a fall at Newcastle last week.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
