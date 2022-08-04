Newcastle Herald
Peter Neilson pacer Nasholi to challenge again at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Peter Neilson

Maitland trainer Peter Neilson believes a long spell has been the key to Nasholi's recent good form and he expects another strong run back in grade on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

