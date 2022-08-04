Clive Miller trained Cashing Cheques ready for step up at The Gardens

Tarro trainer Clive Miller is confident Cashing Cheques has mastered the start and can handle the step up in distance at The Gardens on Friday.
Cashing Cheques, which has won six races and placed four times across 11 starts, competes over 515m for the first time at the track in the fifth.
His only failure was when last two starts back after being checked early on debut at the Wentworth Park 520m.
He bounced back with a big win at The Gardens over 400m and he has drawn well in box two on Friday.
"He's a good dog, but only young," Miller said.
"I've trialled him a couple of times over the distance tomorrow and he's gone well. The only thing that might beat him is inexperience.
"He's only learnt to start the last three or four starts. He's run really fast times at The Gardens but he's a very strong dog. If he jumps and leads, he'll win."
Miller, who bred the dog, believed he would eventually succeed in Sydney as well.
"He'll bolt in at Wenty Park one day but I don't think he likes travelling," he said.
"He seems to lose a bit of weight going him down there but that will come with experience."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
