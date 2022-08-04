Brave start by veteran Michael Hogan in The Hundred cricket competition

NEWCASTLE veteran Michael Hogan has made an impressive debut in English cricket's The Hundred competition, helping reigning champions Southern Brave to a nine-wicket win against Welsh Fire in Southampton.
Hogan took 1-7 off 10 balls, picking up the key wicket of England white-ball international Tom Banton for six, after the Brave won the toss and elected to bowl first..
The Fire, without star batter Jonny Bairstow, who withdrew from the tournament to rest ahead of the Test series with South Africa, made 7-207 from their 100 balls, which the home team passed with a comfortable 31 balls to spare.
Brave skipper James Vince, a two-time Big Bash League winner with Sydney Sixers, scored 71 not out off 41 balls in his team's successful run chase.
Hogan, 41, was a belated wildcard signing by the Brave after his T20 feats for Glamorgan earlier in what will be his swansong county season.
He was expected to be a back-up to England stars Craig Overton, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan but looks set for more action after his impressive first-up showing.
Brave all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came out on top against friend and Australia teammate Adam Zampa.
Not that No.3 Stoinis needed to do much. The allrounder made a careful six off eight balls and only bowled one set of five balls, for eight runs.
He did, though, avoid being dismissed by Zampa whose 15 balls went for 20 runs without reward.
Only Ben Duckett, with 40, made runs of note though Zampa made a useful unbeaten run-a-ball 10 at the end of Fire's innings.
Jordan and Overton took 2-16 and 2-21 off 15 and 20 balls respectively.
The Hundred is the England and Wales Cricket Board's attempt at developing a new format attractive to broadcasters and new cricket fans, especially young ones and families. Among the innovations balls are bowled in "sets" of five, not overs of six.
However, it has proved bitterly divisive as it features eight city-based franchises rather than the traditional 18 counties, the future of some of which many feel it threatens. The ECB has also invested huge sums into it.
Meanwhile, half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram propelled South Africa to a 21-run victory in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland.
Hendrick made 74 from 53 balls and Markram 56 from just 27 deliveries.
