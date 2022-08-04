Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brave start by veteran Michael Hogan in The Hundred cricket competition

Updated August 4 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN ENERGY: Newcastle's Michael Hogan took 1-7 from 10 balls in his debut for Southern Brave. Picture: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE veteran Michael Hogan has made an impressive debut in English cricket's The Hundred competition, helping reigning champions Southern Brave to a nine-wicket win against Welsh Fire in Southampton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.