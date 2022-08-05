Jones proved his utility value last season when he featured 22 times in the top grade and twice played a match-winning role to earn himself a new two-year-deal. But like a few of his teammates, his form has fallen off a cliff in 2022. So much so, he has only played 8 NRL games. In his past three, he has played 75 minutes all up but only touched the ball three times. He had one carry in 24 minutes against the Bulldogs last Sunday and in 28 minutes the previous week against the Roosters, didn't touch the footy at all.