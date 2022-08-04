The State Emergency Service has warned that moderate flooding is possible at Scone on Friday morning, after intense rainfall overnight caused "sharp and dangerous rises" at Kingdon Ponds, upstream of the town.
A flood watch is in place after the area received 42.4mm of rain between 4pm and midnight on Thursday.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology has recorded no more rainfall since midnight and the time of publication.
The SES is predicting the water will reach a moderate flood level of 3.5m on Friday morning - possibly higher.
It comes only a month after flooding caused chaos across several towns and villages in the Hunter region.
