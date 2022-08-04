Do not drive, ride or walk through flood water;

Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock, pumps and other equipment. Waste and chemical containers should be located well above predicted flood levels;

Residents of low lying areas near the river should keep an active watch on the flood waters;

Keep in contact with your neighbours;

Consider impacts of possible road closures on work, family and educational commitments;

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on NSW SES Hunter Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website;

If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so;

