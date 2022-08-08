Incessant train strikes hit some of us in Hunter harder than others

JULIE Robinson, I was actually wearing my mask in our company vehicle as I read your letter, ("No masking what really matters", Letters, 4/8). My live at home daughter who works as an early childhood educator caught COVID at work, like 90 per cent of those in her industry. She is young and healthy so she'll be fine. Although I'm in my 60s I'm fit enough to run rings around the 20-year-olds I work with so COVID won't kill me. I do however work with a bloke who has health issues and COVID could kill him. Why do I wear a mask? Because it's such a minor inconvenience and I care about my mate's health. Julie, I'm happy for mask wearing to remain an individual's choice, but please stop denigrating those whose choice is different to yours