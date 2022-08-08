Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters August 9 2022: NSW train strikes hit passengers hardest

By Letters to the Editor
August 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incessant train strikes hit some of us in Hunter harder than others

MY 82-year-old husband has a very important eye operation this month and there is news of more train stoppages in August. We also need to go to Sydney the week before for tests on the eye. We have been waiting for this surgery for many months and now because of greedy, selfish unionists this operation could be in doubt. He has already had two torn hamstrings and three broken ribs from falls due to the eyesight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.