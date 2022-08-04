Newcastle Herald
Swansea car crash: woman hospitalised after two-car crash near Swansea roundabout

Updated August 4 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:33pm
A WOMAN has been rushed to John Hunter Hospital after a two-car crash on the Pacific Highway, just past Old Pacific Highway, at Swansea this morning.

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

