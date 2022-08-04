A WOMAN has been rushed to John Hunter Hospital after a two-car crash on the Pacific Highway, just past Old Pacific Highway, at Swansea this morning.
Emergency services, including three ambulances and at least two NSW Fire and Rescue units were called to the scene around 5:50am on reports two vehicles had collided.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the female patient was treated for back, neck and chest pain at the scene before being transported to hospital.
"That was a female in her 30's and she was hospitalised at John Hunter Hospital in what looks to be a stable condition," he said.
"One other patient was assessed at the scene but didn't require hospitalisation."
According to Live Traffic NSW, northbound traffic has been affected.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
