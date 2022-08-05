Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 7

Norths defender Matthew Dawson and Souths striker Mariah Williams will strive for Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham over the weekend.
Australia reached the last four in both the men's and women's competitions after remaining unbeaten in the group stage and comfortably topping their respective pools.
Olympic silver medallists the Kookaburras face host nation England in one semi-final in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEST). India and South Africa are in the other. Men's medal matches follow on Monday.
In Friday's last round game, Australia overpowered Pakistan 7-0 which featured five goals in the opening 20 minutes. This took their for-and-against record to 27, having only conceded twice this tournament.
The Hockeyroos are set for Saturday's semi-final clash (5:15am, AEST) with India, who knocked them out of the Olympics at Tokyo last year. England and New Zealand is the other encounter. Women's medal matches are scheduled for Sunday (AEST).
Australia are coming off a bronze medal at the women's World Cup last month.
Elsewhere for Team Hunter on day seven of the Commonwealth Games, Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes finished fifth in the women's T54 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium on Friday (AEST).
Backing up from Saturday's marathon, the 42-year-old stopped the clock in a time of four minutes and 0.25 seconds. Madison de Rozario and Angela Ballard produced an Aussie quinella for the event.
"We are extremely proud of her continued energy and love of her sport," Dawes' coach and husband Andrew posted on social media.
Raymond Terrace lawn bowler Natasha van Eldik fell short of the medal rounds after being eliminated from the women's triples by New Zealand in the quarter-finals.
The Aussies went down 14-10 at Victoria Park on Friday (AEST) having qualified via a 19-9 victory over previously unbeaten Northern Ireland in the last of the group stage.
