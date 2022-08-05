Warners Bay have made sweeping changes for their clash with Terrigal Avoca in what coach Nathan Harkness said was "pretty much" a last throw of the dice for his side.
Sitting fifth, two wins behind Cardiff and Newcastle City, the Bulldogs must win this weekend to be any hope of making the Black Diamond Cup finals.
They take on the competition's second-place team in Terrigal Avoca, who are unbeaten in three games and coming off a 149-point win over Singleton last week.
It was only a few weeks ago that Terrigal Avoca beat Warners bay 89-29 on the Central Coast, but Harkness is hoping with this game at Feighan Oval the Bulldogs can spring a shock upset.
"We were able to be with Terrigal for three quarters last time we played them ... but one quarter they really got away from us," he said.
"The midfield really struggled with the momentum Terrigal brought on.
"We've brought in more speed and put back a couple who haven't been in form. We're throwing everything we've got at them."
The Bulldogs have made nine changes overall. Harkness said not all were tactical, but he was pleased to be able to be "rewarding" the club's second side, which leads their competition.
"We've had to make some big decisions this week regarding personnel and what we've got to do to win the game," he said. "We bring in players that are in form, fit and willing to compete."
Elsewhere, Maitland and Singleton meet at Max McMahon Oval in a battle that will likely determine who gets the wooden spoon. Newcastle take on Cardiff at Pasterfield Sports Complex. The winner will assure themselves a place in the finals.
Newcastle and Cardiff's women's Cup sides also meet at the venue earlier in day for a top-of-the-table clash which could have huge bearing on who claims the minor premiership.
With three rounds to go, Newcastle lead the competition on 48 points with Cardiff only a win behind on 44.
In the other women's games, Wyong (fifth) and Killarney Vale meet at Tuggerah (fourth), while last-placed Warners Bay are at home to Terrigal Avoca, who are third and likely home and hosed for the finals.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
