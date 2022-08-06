Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights legend Andrew Johns questions club's 'DNA' ahead of side's clash with Wests Tigers

MM
By Max McKinney
August 6 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Johns and Adam O'Brien.

KNIGHTS legend Andrew Johns has claimed the club he helps coach needs to "work out our DNA".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.