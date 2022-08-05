TIGERS coach Jackie Porter-Kay admits "we've definitely got the team this year to win a premiership" but knows any loss could see them drop out of the Newcastle women's premier league top four.
Porter-Kay is eyeing off a "tough game" with hosts Gosford on Saturday (2:15pm) after joining Oxfords as equal leaders courtesy of Monday night's 3-1 win over Central.
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Tigers and Oxfords are on 27 points with a few rounds left to play, one ahead of Regals (26) and four in front of Souths (23). Gosford (21) sit fifth with two games in hand.
Regals and Oxfords played out a 2-2 draw at Newcastle International Hockey Centre in their midweek encounter while Souths accounted for last-placed Norah Head 3-0.
"Points are crucial because the competition is so tight," Porter-Kay said.
Tigers will again be without Katie Hamment, who is away at the Australian Country Championships in Albany, but are hoping Kirsten Drysdale returns this weekend.
Porter-Kay says Hamment has made a difference in 2022 after being sidelined with injury last year. Fourteen-year-old rookie Emma Blume, a goalkeeper, has also impressed.
"When everyone is there we're as competitive as anyone. We had a good team last year but we've got a better team this year," Porter-Kay said.
Elsewhere on Saturday and the annual Corrigan-Quinn Cup is on offer between Central and Oxfords, Souths meet University and Regals tackle Norah Head.
In the Newcastle men's premier league on Sunday, rivals Norths and Souths clash while Wests and Uni also go head-to-head.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.