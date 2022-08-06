CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka describes it as a "dress rehearsal" with the Goannas preparing to meet potential finals opponents in the last two rounds of the regular season.
The Coalfields club have a third-versus-second battle against Central at St John Oval on Sunday before hosting Newcastle Rugby League leaders Maitland next weekend.
"If we keep winning we're probably going to play those two sides again over the next four weeks," Siejka said.
"It's a good dress rehearsal for semi-finals. To be the best you've got to play the best and we get a few cracks at them which is nice."
Cessnock, enjoying a six-match winning streak, were the last team to beat Central - a 38-22 result on May 28.
Siejka, Wyatt Shaw and Honeti Tahu were all missing for the Goannas in round nine while Butcher Boys coach Phil Williams admits "it wasn't one of our better performances".
Central are since undefeated in eight outings, kick started by a 20-20 draw with Maitland on June 4 and followed by seven straight wins. The most recent four were recorded in the space of 14 days, including two midweek catch-up games.
"It was a big couple of weeks, but we did what we had to and got through it. Now we've set ourselves up," Williams said.
Luke Walsh has been named at halfback for the Butcher Boys, returning after a week off to rest a "niggle" according to Williams.
Ryan Walsh and Mao Uta are "close" to exiting Central's casualty ward while Josh Charles (calf) remains sidelined for Cessnock.
In Sunday's other top-four clash the Pickers are at home to Macquarie at Maitland Sportsground. Faitotoa Faitotoa stays out for Maitland. The Scorpions lose Bobby Treacy (ribs) and gain Kyle Kingston (shoulder).
Fifth-placed Souths will be hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to Harker Oval on Sunday and meet Wests, who had both Ben Stone and Hayden Loughrey suffer broken ankles last weekend.
Lakes are away to Entrance on Sunday and Kurri visit Wyong on Saturday. Roos fullback Luke Sharpe plays his 100th game for the club while Cooper Bigeni debuts.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
