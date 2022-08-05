Charlestown Azzurri regroup from tough run for last push towards NPL premiership

Charlestown will put their frustrations about the revamped NPLM Northern NSW schedule aside as they look to revive their premiership hopes against Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday.
Azzurri lead the league on 33 points, one ahead of Broadmeadow and Lambton Jaffas and three clear of Maitland. However, Charlestown have only three games remaining, while Magic have four and Maitland and Jaffas have five each in the rain-marred season.
Charlestown were unbeaten until a 4-2 midweek loss to Edgeworth on July 13 and they have since dropped points to Maitland (1-1) and Newcastle Olympic (1-0 loss), leaving them vulnerable to the chasing pack.
The loss to Olympic last week capped a six-day period that included the draw with Maitland and a 3-0 win over Weston.
Azzurri now face a crucial round 21 game in the premiership race on Sunday before a two-week break, then matches against Valentine (August 21) and Jaffas (August 27) to finish.
The gap between games came after Northern NSW Football extended the season by an additional two weeks to allow for a backlog of washed out matches to be played.
Charlestown coach Graham Law was disappointed his side had to play three games in six days, and now faced a long gap between matches, after getting most of their fixtures on.
"Those three games in six days really hurt us," Law said.
"We were on our knees against Olympic, we had nothing left.
"I'm still a bit perplexed as to how it ended up like that, given we were one of the teams who had played most of their games.
"It's ridiculous, especially since they have extended the season. There's been no benefit for us. To me, the only club who have benefited from the extension have been Jaffas.
"We felt really hard done by, having three games in six days on heavy pitches. We've basically been crucified for making sure we got our games on. We moved them to training grounds, we moved heaven and earth to fulfill fixtures and then we've paid the price for it."
On the plus side, Azzurri have prepared well for the game against Magic, who are backing up from a midweek 2-0 win over Valentine. Law believed his side needed maximum points from here on out to stay on top.
"It's the first time for a few weeks, because of weather and whatever else, that we've been able to have a good week's training," he said.
"We think we've set ourselves up well to hopefully try and manage Magic, which is difficult. They are a very good, young, mobile team.
"I believe for us to have a chance to be premiers, we'll need to pick up nine points. But there's a flipside to that, because we know pretty much what we've got to do. Rather than, if this happens or that, we set our mindset that we have to win all three games."
Azzurri have defender Jackson Frendo out suspended after he copped two bookings against Olympic.
Magic, who this week lost top striker Jacob Dowse to a trial with Perth Glory, have midfielder Jose Atayde back from illness.
Also on Sunday, seventh-placed Valentine (25 points) take on Cooks Hill (12) at CB Complex without Matt Thompson, Nick Cowburn and Nicholas Martinelli, who were red carded in the loss to Broadmeadow midweek.
Edgeworth (25) host Jaffas (32) at Jack McLaughlan Oval and Maitland (30) welcome Lake Macquarie (7) to Cooks Square Park.
On Saturday, bottom side Adamstown (5) are at home against fifth-placed Olympic (27).
Meanwhile, NNSWF on Friday announced the decoupling of youth football from seniors across their three premier competitions from next season.
A Premier Youth League replaces the youth boys and under 18s competitions. It puts clubs in divisions based on youth results and comes after lopsided scores plagued the junior leagues for years.
