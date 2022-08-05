Bailey Wheeler in demand for Newcastle meeting

Newcastle 17-year-old apprentice Bailey Wheeler had a wonderful 2021-22 season, riding 53 winners, and there may be more to come at his home track on Saturday.
Wheeler, with close friend and fellow apprentice Dylan Gibbons riding at Rosehill, has been swamped with offers for the Newcastle meeting and he has a mount in all eight races.
Advertisement
Two of the teenager's better rides are for the Rosehill stable of Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou.
The lightly raced Golden Gate races in the benchmark 64 handicap (1300m). The Nicconi mare has had three starts for an easy Newcastle maiden win on June 20. She was then runner-up at Goulburn before having no luck when beaten one and a quarter lengths at Wyong last start.
Wheeler's other ride for the stable is Union Army in the maiden handicap (1200m). The three-year-old is on debut after two nice metropolitan trials.
Wheeler's only ride for his boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, is eight-year-old Juventus in the benchmark 64 handicap (1300m). He is the class runner in the race but needs to lift on his two runs this preparation. Wheeler claims three kilograms on provincial tracks.
The open handicap (900m) has attracted a strong field. Arrowfield gelding Ceasefire is talented and hasn't been far away in both Newcastle appearances. He was beaten one and a quarter lengths on the Kensington track last start.
Murrurundi trainer Nikki Pollock is making the trip to Newcastle with her tough stayer Dunlee.
Yet to win in 24 starts, the now six-year-old gelding has placed on 11 occasions and will run in the gruelling 2900m Hunter Stayers Cup.
Dunlee has been placed up to 2200m and he looks like he will run the trip. The Hunter Stayers Cup has created interest from interstate trainers, with topweights Boyszee and Head Up High trained in Victoria and Queensland respectively.
Seiryu, from the Hawkes stable, is an interesting runner in the maiden handicap (1200m).
The Zoustar filly, which is raced by Allan Bell, failed in a Blue Diamond Prelude and the group 3 Magic Night at her only two starts, however she is undefeated in two recent trials.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.