Bailey Wheeler in demand for Newcastle meeting

By Gary Harley
August 5 2022 - 1:00am
Bailey Wheeler. Picture: Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle 17-year-old apprentice Bailey Wheeler had a wonderful 2021-22 season, riding 53 winners, and there may be more to come at his home track on Saturday.

