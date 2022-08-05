University of Newcastle coach Traci Baber believes the unforeseen loss of key player Sabina Gomboso last weekend has turned out somewhat to be a blessing in disguise as they prepare for Nova Thunder in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
The towering shooter was a last-minute withdrawal last round due to illness and is unavailable for the second-versus-third match-up this weekend in the competition's penultimate round.
Advertisement
Gomboso is one of several Newcastle products who will feature in the NSW Premier League grand final being played at Ken Rosewall Arena on Saturday night.
The goal shooter plays for North Shore United, who will battle Central Coast Heart for the NSW Premier League championship honours.
"We didn't expect not to have Sabina last week so it was good to have that moving circle and get a week in because I said to our players that's what you're going to have next week," Baber said.
University and Souths both have 37 points in the race for the minor premiership with Lions holding top spot by goal percentages. Nova are third on 33 and West Leagues Balance (29) fourth.
Baber's side were 52-42 winners when they played Thunder in round seven but Nova led at every break that day.
"They were up until three-quarter time and we always struggle against Nova," Baber said.
"They're a really good side and this year I think they're probably playing their best netball so I'm expecting a very hard game, especially without Sabina."
University will also be missing circle defender Angela Williams and midcourter Karlie Robards through unavailability.
Nova player-coach Laura Glendenning also anticipated some personnel changes but felt they were "up for the challenge" after their previous close clash with University.
Thunder shooter Erin Asquith will be one player unavailable. She is in the Central Coast Heart team along with West Leagues Balance pair Maddie Taylor and Sammie Chicken, Kotara South's Maddi Mueller and Newcastle products Dakota Thomas and Zoe Peden.
The grand final appearance continues a break-out year for Thomas, who is a NSW Swifts training partner and will play for the Swifts Academy team at the Australian Netball Championships [ANC] in Victoria next month.
"It's such an exciting feeling to be able to play this grand final and then be able to travel down to Melbourne in a couple of weeks for ANC," Thomas told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"We have a few Newcastle players at Central Coast. Maddie Taylor at shooter is our rock. She's just amazing and I love working with [circle defender] Sammie Chicken on court. This is her first year in opens and she's been playing amazing."
In other Newcastle championship netball action on Saturday, Souths play BNC (18 points), West (29) face Inner Glow (20) and Junction (24) take on Kotara South (16).
All games are at 3.45pm.
Washed-out round six will be played on August 13 with finals to commence the weekend after.
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.