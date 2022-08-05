Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Broadmeadow Magic play Warners Bay at John Street Oval on August 7, 2022 in a match that could determine the premiership: NPLW NNSW round 18

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TITLE RACE: Warners Bay and Broadmeadow are stuck in a two-way battle for the NPLW NNSW premiership and are set to trade blows this weekend. Picture: Marina Neil

Only one goal has separated Warners Bay and Broadmeadow in two previous encounters this season and another tight tussle is expected when they meet at John Street Oval in NPLW Northern NSW round 18 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.