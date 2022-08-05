Only one goal has separated Warners Bay and Broadmeadow in two previous encounters this season and another tight tussle is expected when they meet at John Street Oval in NPLW Northern NSW round 18 on Sunday.
The two sides are locked on 43 points in a battle for the premiership with a 14-point gap over third-placed Charlestown (29).
Advertisement
Magic, who sit second on the points table by goal difference, were 3-2 winners in round one and Warners Bay took a 1-0 victory in the second exchange.
The winner of this weekend's clash will seize the advantage in the race for premiership honours with three games then to play.
The match will be Broadmeadow's fifth in 15 days and the third in a week for Warners Bay as teams play catch-up from a rain-affected season.
Panthers coach Craig Atkins expected be near full strength with midfielder Tara Pender, who has been nursing a hamstring complaint, the only player in doubt.
Both teams will be brimming with firepower. Warners Bay have scored a whopping 103 goals in 17 outings while Magic have put away 71.
"These are the games you want to play," Atkins said. "It's going to be a very intense, end-to-end game looking at the number of goals both teams have scored, so defence is going to play a big part.
"They've got some real attacking weapons there that we need to make sure we're planned for and we look to try to minimise their impact as much as we can."
Magic coach Jake Curley will bring fullback Jannali Hunter straight back into the starting side when she returns from a broken ankle and striker Chelsea Lucas is also likely to start after playing off the bench in their midweek 4-2 win over fourth-placed Olympic (27 points).
"It will just be about defending well and finishing," Curley said. "They've got good players but they do have weak areas.
"It will be about us not letting everything play through Tara Andrews to AJ [Adriana Konjarski] or Cass [Davis]."
The match kicks off at 3.40pm.
There will also be plenty of the line when fifth-placed Maitland (22) host Charlestown at Cooks Square Park on Saturday (3.40pm).
Magpies coach David Walker could have the bonus inclusion of attacking weapon Bronte Peel, who was not expected to play again for Maitland this year as she is heading to the United States to take up a college football scholarship.
"She's had some issues with her travel plans so is still in the country, and whilst ever she's here we'll utilise her wherever we can," Walker said. "We're just taking it day by day as her plans get sorted."
They could also have striker Mercedes McNabb back from a broken collarbone and midfielder Ainsley Childs is expected to start after returning from injury in recent weeks.
Maitland have found themselves five points adrift of the top four after sustaining heart-breaking losses to Olympic (2-1) then Magic (3-2) in their past two outings.
They have a game in hand over Olympic and Azzurri and a win this weekend would keep them in touch with the top four.
Advertisement
"If we can put the same performance on we have in the last two matches, I would be comfortable that we should get the result," Walker said.
"But we've got to go out and execute. That's what it really comes down to. Can we replicate what we've done in recent weeks, and will that be enough?"
Charlestown will be without midfielder Summer Taube. The American has been a consistently strong performer this campaign but injured her knee in their 3-1 win over Adamstown (14) last weekend.
Adamstown play Mid Coast (10) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm) and New Lambton (0) host Olympic at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday (3.40pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.