DRINKS REVIEW: Rusty Barrel Vodka, Capital XPA beer, Giusti and Zanza 2019 Nemorino Toscano Rosso, Mottura 2020 Primitivo del Salento, $30

FROM the Salento Region on the "heel of the boot of Italy", this multi-faceted red comes from a grape variety carrying multiple names. It's best known as zinfandel in Australia and California and is believed to have originated under the name plavac veliki in the Dalmatia area of Croatia and it is also dubbed tribidrag. Called primitivo in Italy and other European wine areas, this one comes from the Mottura family wine company founded in 1927. It's been run by four generations of the family and has a 4000-tonne capacity winery and 250 hectares of vines up to 60 years old in the province of Lecce in southern Italy. The wine registers 13% alcohol, shines purple-tinged crimson in the glass and has potpourri scents. The front palate delivers vibrant blackcurrant flavour and the middle palate has Maraschino cherry, spice, herb and savoury oak elements. The finish brings forth chalky tannins and it will go well with roast pork loin with prune stuffing and cellar for seven years.