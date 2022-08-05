Dylan Gibbons eyes flying start to city apprentice' title race at Randwick

Dylan Gibbons has no complaints about his book of eight rides for Saturday at Randwick when he kicks off his campaign for the metropolitan apprentices' premiership.
The boom Thornton jockey is coming off a season of 116 winners, the most of any apprentice in Australia, and is targetting the NSW city title this campaign.
The 20-year-old has already made an impact in town, reeling off 12 winners last season from just 65 rides. He heads back with genuine chances across Saturday's program, including five last-start winners and four he has ridden to victory.
"There are a lot worse books you could have to kick off," Gibbons said.
David Atkins-trained Contributingfactor in race nine and the Claire Lever-prepared Highly Desired in the Midway Handicap were near the top of their TAB markets on Friday. Both are last-start winners in town which Gibbons has partnered to success previously.
He also has Zadig in the Highway Handicap, Our Candidate (race three) and Cacofonix (four) for boss Kris Lees and the Bjorn Baker-prepared O'Mudgee (five), Van Giz (six) and Arapaho (seven). Gibbons has won before in the city on Zadig and Arapaho, which are both coming off victories.
Asked if Contributingfactor, an impressive winner at Rosehill last Saturday, was his best chance, Gibbons said: "It would be hard to knock him, but you could easily make a case for a few of them to be the best.
"Arapaho won a listed race last start and now he gets into a benchmark race with 55.5kg on his back.
"Cacofonix, I think he's a lot better than what he did the other day. Our Candidate, if you get him back at his best, he'd make a mess of them.
"Then you've got Zadig, who won well last start, and Highly Desired, who ran them into the ground the other day and he steps up to 1800 with weight relief.
"Contributingfactor won so well last time, but then obviously he steps out of Midway grade. I could make a case for all of them, but I don't mind Cacofonix and Our Candidate, just because they are drawn for the right runs.
"It could be a bit tricky for Contributingfactor [from gate nine]. Arapaho has drawn out as well, but he makes his own luck. Contributingfactor needs to get that midfield, worse than midfield spot."
Van Giz and O'Mudgee are first-up and the only horses Gibbons has yet to ride among his bookings.
"A horse like Van Giz can show up, it was going well last time without winning, and apparently its work during the week has been unreal," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
