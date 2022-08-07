Using negative practices to train a dog is "unnecessary and inhumane", Newcastle dog trainer Terri Lou says.
Terri gave a dog training session at Adamstown Public School on Sunday to help raise money for Dog Rescue Newcastle.
Advertisement
"Positive reinforcement training is science-based," Terri said.
"You don't need to use punishment, it has negative side effects. If you're pushing a dog to make them get down, they might turn around and bite you one day."
She said positive training improves a person's relationship with their dog. It doesn't damage the dog physically or emotionally and "opens up a channel of communication".
Dogs can react badly to punishment and dominance methods.
"They can shut down emotionally and give up on life because the world's not safe for them. Or, one day they might fight back and say I'm not taking this anymore."
Terri, of Dog Training Newcastle, said positive reinforcement "works long term".
"With punishment, you're not dealing with the root of the behaviour. So it can come back.
"We never use choker chains or prong collars. We never push a dog, scare or intimidate them or speak harshly. We do it all by reinforcing what we want."
Under the positive training method, unwanted dog behaviour is mostly replaced.
"If your dog is jumping on you, instead of pushing them down and saying no, we ask them to sit and reinforce the sit."
Positive training enables the dog to associate its owner with "good feelings and fun".
It boosts release of the pleasure chemical oxytocin and reduces levels of the stress chemical cortisol. It also builds a dog's confidence, making it happier, less anxious and more social.
On Sunday, Terri outlined "four simple steps" to teach dogs the basics such as sit, stand and lie down.
The training days are held once a month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.