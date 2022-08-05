Hunter stars Mickey Doo and Zipping Maserati face off in NSW Nationals Sprint heat

Mark Davidson expects Mickey Doo to face stiff opposition from fellow Hunter-trained star Zipping Maserati when the pair try to bounce back in a NSW National Sprint heat on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Brandy Hill flyer Mickey Doo and the Jason Mackay-trained Zipping Maserati struck trouble at the track last week when were third and second respectively to Queenslander Shipwreck.
The Hunter duo meet again in a high-class, six-dog heat where the top four progress to the state final.
Mickey Doo had the inside run in box two last week and started well but was checked on the first turn. He has the coveted red rug this week.
Zipping Maserati was squeezed out from box four last week but has this time drawn out in eight, where he has won four of six starts.
Davidson believed Gatlin (box five) and Zipping Maserati were Mickey Doo's main dangers.
"He should benefit from that run last week because it was his first 500 back from his little injury at Grafton," Davidson said. "He put himself in the race, come out good, but got cut off at the first turn. But he exploded down the back and run home quicker than the winner. He's just got to back that run up and he should be right in it.
"Being a small field, it probably opens it up more. It gives Maserati a chance and it has been going super. If he gets out and comes across, he's going to be hard to toss.
"Gatlin won the Peter Mosman and was second in the Southern Stars. Bandit Ned has been a tremendous dog. Devil Dodger won the Gunnedah Cup. It's a quality field and an open race."
Davidson also has Fat Boy's Lucky in race nine and Brandy Beauty and Fat Boy's Charm in the 10th. All three had drawn well for last Wednesday's Wentworth Park program, which was abandoned, but have outside boxes for Saturday night.
On Friday, Greyhound Racing NSW announced Robert Macaulay as their new chief executive, replacing Tony Mestrov.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
