Australia must seize energy opportunity

Countries across the world are seeking to reimagine their energy mix to improve reliability. Germany for example, is attempting to reactivate 16 coal-fired power stations in order to deal with the looming winter in Europe. This is not unique. Globally, there is a trend back towards fossil fuels as an acknowledgement of their reliability and affordability. Our Port of Newcastle is in prime position to grow export capacity to those countries which are realising that the primary responsibility of their energy systems is to keep peoples' lights on.