Australia must seize energy opportunity

The global energy market has been rocked by conflict and a rapid increase in renewable energy, leaving many countries with variable and, oftentimes, unreliable forms of electricity.
Australia is a resources-rich nation with the ability to supply the world and our own domestic market with reliable energy in these uncertain times.
Countries across the world are seeking to reimagine their energy mix to improve reliability. Germany for example, is attempting to reactivate 16 coal-fired power stations in order to deal with the looming winter in Europe. This is not unique. Globally, there is a trend back towards fossil fuels as an acknowledgement of their reliability and affordability. Our Port of Newcastle is in prime position to grow export capacity to those countries which are realising that the primary responsibility of their energy systems is to keep peoples' lights on.
Our Hunter Region, and Australia more generally, is in a tremendous position to take advantage of these trends. The reality is Australian coal is some of, if not the, best in the world. It is far cleaner than much of the coal exported by other countries. We also have massive gas reservoirs of untapped potential. The Hunter and Australia should seize this opportunity. If we don't, someone else will.
I for one, support emissions reduction. I support a transition to renewables in a sensible fashion. What I don't support is a reckless rush to renewable energy which leaves our exporters in tatters or our national energy market without reliable power. The fact of the matter is that demand for fossil fuels has never been higher.
That is not going to change. Talking down our resources advantage in favour of virtue-signalling to the leftist elements of the political spectrum is nothing more than short-sighted.
It is also wilfully ignorant of reality - if we don't export our comparatively cleaner coal, countries will import dirtier coal from elsewhere. If we don't support critical projects like the Kurri Kurri gas generator, regions like the Hunter will miss out on a significant chance to boost job creation and diversify its economy.
Unfortunately, there are elements of our public discussion that actively seek to undermine our natural advantage in coal and gas.
I would like to see this change. We must acknowledge the reality of the global situation. If we don't seize the massive opportunities still present in these markets, someone else will.
