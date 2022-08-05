Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Veteran Catherine Hill Bay surfer warns walkers away from Pink Caves as NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service confirms site permanently closed following deaths

By Nick Bielby
August 5 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pink Caves closed permanently, was never 'designated visitor site'

A surfer who has spent decades watching conditions at the notorious stretch of coastline around Catherine Hill Bay has joined calls for people not to risk their lives visiting Pink Caves, after three people died in that area since April.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.