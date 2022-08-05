Pink Caves closed permanently, was never 'designated visitor site'

A surfer who has spent decades watching conditions at the notorious stretch of coastline around Catherine Hill Bay has joined calls for people not to risk their lives visiting Pink Caves, after three people died in that area since April.
It comes as NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service declared the area permanently closed, saying in an online alert that Pink Caves "has never been a designated visitor site due to the extreme nature of the surf and tides at this location".
Paul Myors, who is also secretary of the Catherine Hill Bay Progress Association, told the Newcastle Herald Pink Caves was on a highly exposed rock shelf on "a really dangerous part of the coast".
He said it was concerning that the site had become popular on social media and that the prevailing wisdom - though incorrect - had been that it was safe to visit at low tide.
The reality is they're not freak waves ...- Paul Myors, surfer.
"If the seas are high or the prevailing swell is large, basically no-one should be visiting that cave regardless of the tide," Mr Myors said.
"The big problem is we're getting visitors from Sydney and beyond - elderly people and young children - and they've probably got in their heads 'it's low tide so we're all good', but I think in the majority of cases there's no regard given to the sea-state or the size of the swell.
"Often, particularly in winter when you get these really big ground swells that might be coming from thousands of kilometres away, you can get a 10-minute lull when the ocean looks quite calm and then you can get a set of waves that can rise up quite quickly and it'll seem out of the blue for the uninitiated. That's when you get a big problem.
"The reality is they're not freak waves - those kinds of waves are quite normal, particularly in winter."
The public spotlight returned to Pink Caves last month, when a married couple from Sydney - an 80-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man - died after being washed from the rock shelf while visiting the caves.
It came three months after a woman perished when she and a companion were swept into the water at the site.
In its warning, National Parks and Wildlife Service urged people to stay away from the trouble spot, saying the area was prone to sudden large swells, which caused big waves that washed over the rocks.
According to Surf Life Saving NSW, 14 people have died in the area around Snapper Point, Moonee Beach and Frazer Beach in the past decade.
