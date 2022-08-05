FAMILY Hotel co-owner Dylan Oakes has worked in the music industry for more than 15 years and he's never seen the Newcastle scene stronger.
Many expected COVID lockdowns would discourage music-making, but the opposite occurred. A plethora of new bands formed in Newcastle, and in diverse styles.
Oakes is planning to harness that momentum by launching the inaugural West Best Bloc Fest on October 2.
The 10-hour music festival is modelled on Austin, Texas' famed South By South West and Brisbane's BigSound, by incorporating a host of venues in the Newcastle West block between Steel and Union Streets.
They include the Family Hotel, Happy Wombat, Rogue Scholar, Star Hotel, Papa's Bagel Bar, The Koutetsu, Jam's Karaoke & Bar and Besties Coffee. Ticket-holders will have access to all venues.
Oakes has confirmed 60 Newcastle acts for the festival, including The Pitts, Saylor and The Flavor, Piper Butcher, Not Good Not Bad, Dust, Foemen, The Appointments, Slow Cinema, Herd Immunity, Well?, Cooks and Bakers and Atlas Franklin Alexander and many more. Another 20 acts are yet to be added to the line-up.
"The eventual idea is it will be an annual event that showcases Newcastle artists in order to, not only have the public witness the talent that we have, but hopefully for industry types to come and work with, sign and relate themselves to the bands and artists and venues up here," Oakes said.
The origins of West Best Bloc Fest began in December last year when Oakes started his BandAid series of small festivals at the Family Hotel.
Oakes said festivals like West Best Bloc Fest are needed because many new bands formed during the pandemic and needed somewhere to play.
"There seems to be a massive resurgence of young bands coming through, and good bands," he said.
Oakes, 36, has worked in graphic design, fashion, music festivals and venues, acting and spent 13 years playing in bands. He's never seen the quantity, quality and diversity of musical acts in Newcastle.
With the Cambridge Hotel anticipated to close next June and noise complaints causing Adamstown Bowling Club recently to cease amplified music outside, Oakes said festivals like West Best Bloc Fest were vital.
"It's an original idea for Newcastle and a different way to approach a festival," he said.
"Live music is probably the strongest I've seen in my time as a legal patron. I've never seen it stronger. I'd dare say it's the strongest since the pub rock scene in the '80s.
"Whether it's noise complaints or the Cambridge shutting down, it's a new way to approach something that's thriving."
