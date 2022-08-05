David Klemmer accepts suspended fine after returning to training with Newcastle Knights

THE David Klemmer controversy has been resolved after the former Test forward returned to training with the Newcastle Knights on Friday and accepted a suspended fine.
Klemmer was stood down on Tuesday and told to train on his own after a much-publicised confrontation with Newcastle's high-performance manager Hayden Knowles during last week's 24-10 loss to Canterbury.
The 28-year-old enforcer was served with a show-cause notice to appear at a disciplinary hearing.
It has been reported that Knowles filed an official complaint via the Wests Group's HR department, and after that Knights officials felt they had no option other than to keep the pair separated.
Klemmer's return to training on Friday, however, suggested that mediation has taken place.
He joined in a ballwork session with his teammates at the club's Centre of Excellence, although he was training in the "opposition" squad because he has not been named for Sunday's clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.
The Knights subsequently issued a press release that said Klemmer had "accepted his responsibility for failing to follow direction" and been sanctioned with an undisclosed, suspended fine.
A press conference was called for 3.30pm at which the club's new director of football, Peter Parr, was to address the media.
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga was also on the training pitch, wearing a bright yellow "no contact" vest.
Ponga has been sidelined indefinitely after a recent bout of concussion. Sunday's clash with the Tigers is the second consecutive game he will miss, and there have been suggestions he will not play again this year.
