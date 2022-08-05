Newcastle's director of football Peter Parr hopes the club can move forward from the David Klemmer controversy after the prop accepted a suspended fine and returned to Knights training on Friday.
Klemmer was stood down on Tuesday and told to train on his own after a much-publicised confrontation with Newcastle's high-performance manager Hayden Knowles during last week's 24-10 loss to Canterbury.
The 28-year-old enforcer was served with a show-cause notice to appear at a disciplinary hearing.
But the matter was resolved on Friday after mediation between Klemmer, his management and Knights officials.
"He has admitted his fault in what happened," Knights director of football Peter Parr said.
"We've accepted his contrition, we've accepted his thought process at the time and we've all agreed now that we should move on.
"He has accepted that penalty the club has imposed."
Parr, who only started with the Knights this week, said the club had made changes to ensure any similar incidents in the future aren't played out so publicly.
"It was brought to the attention of our HR [human resources] department fairly rapidly, and once the HR department is involved that due process has to follow," he said.
"There is now other way forward once HR is involved.
"So now what we've been able to do is, from today, change the process where any of these types of incidents like the on David was involved in, or any other type, they can come to me now as the director of football and I will decide if they have to be escalated to HR or to the CEO."
Parr confirmed Klemmer would play next week but would miss Newcastle's clash with Wests Tigers.
Klemmer joined in a ballwork session with his teammates at the club's Centre of Excellence on Friday, although he was training in the "opposition" squad because he was not named for Sunday's game.
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga was also on the training pitch, wearing a bright yellow "no contact" vest.
Ponga has been sidelined indefinitely after a recent bout of concussion.
Sunday's clash with the Tigers is the second consecutive game he will miss, and there have been suggestions he will not play again this year.
