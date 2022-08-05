Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Updated

David Klemmer accepts suspended fine after returning to training with Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon & Max McKinney
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUSPENDED FINE: David Klemmer

Newcastle's director of football Peter Parr hopes the club can move forward from the David Klemmer controversy after the prop accepted a suspended fine and returned to Knights training on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.