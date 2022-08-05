Pianist Grace Kim and cellist Teije Hylkema visit Newcastle on Friday night, August 12, to perform Rachmaninov with a Cello. The concert features solo works for cello, including Bach's first cello suite played by Teije, and the world premiere of a new work for solo cello by local composer Ross Fiddes, Threnody. Grace and Kim then combine to present one of Rachmaninov's great works, the Sonata for Cello and Piano. Rachmaninov himself did not think of the work as a sonata for cello, but instead as a collaborative work for both instruments, and the artistry and technical brilliance of Grace and Teije will be fully demonstrated.