The second week of the 2022 Newcastle Music Festival has a full schedule of concerts, talks and performances

By Jillian Albrecht
August 5 2022 - 9:00am
Grace Knight: Performing on August 13 at Christ Church Cathedral.

The Newcastle Music Festival has hosted extraordinary string players and singers during this week, and the celebration of live classical music continues through August 14.

