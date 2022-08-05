Souths striker Mariah Williams will play for a gold medal at her maiden Commonwealth Games after the Hockeyroos survived a scare in Birmingham.
It took a penalty shootout to split Australia and India in the women's semi-final on Saturday (AEST) after scores were locked at 1-all at the end of regular time.
The Hockeyroos eventually prevailed, finishing 3-0 up after strokes.
Australia had gone ahead 1-0 in the first quarter courtesy of Rebecca Greiner before India equalised in the fourth quarter via Vandana Katariya.
The Hockeyroos now meet host nation England in the decider on Sunday (midnight, AEST).
England beat New Zealand in the other semi (0-0), which also went to a penalty shootout (2-0).
In the men's competition, it's now confirmed Australia will play the second semi-final against England on Sunday (5:15am, AEST).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
