A MOBILITY scooter rider has been charged with high-range drink driving after members of the public raised concerns with police.
Officers pulled over a mobility scooter on Railway Street at Merewether about 7:40pm on Friday night.
Police allege the man was driving erratically on the road and without adequate lights.
The 65-year-old man took a roadside breath test which police allege returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was subject to a breath analysis, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.154.
Police suspended the man's licence and he was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink driving.
The man will appear at Newcastle Local Court next week.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
