Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle crime: mobility scooter driver charged with high-range drink driving at Railway Street, Merewether

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 5 2022 - 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGED: A man in his 60's has been charged with high-range drink driving after he was pulled over on a mobility scooter at Merewether. Picture: File

A MOBILITY scooter rider has been charged with high-range drink driving after members of the public raised concerns with police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.