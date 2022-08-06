LAKE MAC has millennials and Gen Z in its sights as it competes against Newcastle, the Central Coast and Hunter Wine Country in a tough tourism market.
The council has put together a 'game-changing' plan to entice under-45 adventure seekers and give the visitor economy a $583 million shot in the arm by 2032.
It's an exciting turning point, mayor Kay Fraser said, with the city perfectly positioned to reinvent itself as a vibrant, contemporary coastal city.
"With our spectacular coastline, the Watagan Mountains and the lake itself all on our doorstep, the opportunities to capitalise on the tourism sector are almost endless," she said in a statement on the plan.
"Lake Macquarie is a unique destination, encouraging a relaxed and nature-immersed lifestyle, while also offering an abundance of world-class events, a thriving night-time economy and a rich arts and culture scene.
"Adding to this, we're home to a number of tourism businesses, attractions and projects that continue to add value to our visitor economy, from off-the-grid eco-resorts to international-standard hotels."
Part of the plan includes rebranding Lake Mac as 'adventurous, fun-loving, active, creative and un-pretentious'.
The city already attracts more than 2.5 million visitors each year, but the plan argues there are a number of areas with unrealised potential.
The council plans to sell itself as an outdoor, adventure and nature-based destination with a focus on bushwalking, sailing, cycling, mountain biking, paddling, rock sports, golf and motor sports.
First, it needs to bring its infrastructure up to scratch - particularly on the western side of the lake.
Many of the city's motels, particularly along the Pacific Highway corridor, are overdue for a facelift and those lakeside sites could be better suited for high-quality boutique hotels, resorts or serviced apartments, according to the plan.
There are a number of ideas on the cards, including the development of a branded international hotel at Charlestown, expanding the airport offering, turning Catherine Hill Bay into a tourism centre and building a sport and recreation centre to replace Myuna Bay at Morisset.
Wangi's power station could be turned into a residential and retail hot-spot with arts and cultural events.
The council wants to establish an elite sailing training facility and will launch a feasibility study into a large multi-purpose conference and performing arts centre to help it dip into Newcastle's business market.
Council will vote to exhibit the draft plan on Monday night.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
