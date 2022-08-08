A NEW bike track from Adamstown Station to Newcastle West is in the works with the help of $110,000 from the state government.
City of Newcastle will use the funds to come up with a detailed design of the shared path through Heaton Park, that will connect the inner-city bypass near William Street to the existing route between Mordue Parade and Wilkinson Avenue.
It's all part of the council's 10-year plan to provide connections across key routes through Newcastle, with the ultimate goal of a safe, connected cycling network by 2030.
The Adamstown project is one of five funded with the NSW Get Active program, a council spokeswoman said.
"These design projects will assist in the development of these routes, including detailed design of a route with offroad, quiet way sections and intersection treatments between Adamstown and Gordon Avenue in Newcastle West," she said.
"This design process will include public consultation, costing, and detailed design around the type of infrastructure that is provided."
The council will also be able to put the wheels in motion on a route from the H23 overpass to Mordue Parade, a Shortland to Tarro shared path, active transport railway crossing strategy for Mayfield and connection schools and bike paths in Kotara.
All up, the council received $410,000 to help bring the projects to life from the state government's $110 million kitty in this round.
It will look at potential locations for bridges or tunnels over the rail corridor to the east of Mayfield at Tighes Hill and southwest to Warabrook and Waratah.
The Kotara project aims to identify barriers to safe and convenient access to Kotara South Public School, Belair Public School and Kotara High School to the existing cycling network - close to Fernleigh Track and Raspberry Gully Track.
The money will allow the council to develop a cost-benefit analysis and develop designs for potential new routes.
Minister for Active Transport Rob Stokes said the funding is about creating infrastructure the whole community can enjoy.
"More than $40 million in funding for projects right across NSW will provide families with choice on how they're going to get to school or work, their local park or shops or even the beach, giving them the chance to leave the car at home and leave more money in hip-pockets," he said.
"The evidence is clear that investing in active transport infrastructure makes local communities happier, healthier and more productive."
The program received more than 470 applications from councils across the state, including neighbouring Lake Macquarie City Council which received funding for six projects.
It will be able to build a new footpath in Swansea, a footpath in Belmont from Maude Street to Evans Street, and a shared walking and cycling path from the Ferneigh Track at Whitebridge to Charlestown.
Two more rounds of funding are expected to be announced later this year.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
