Adamstown bike link to Newcastle West: Newcastle council receives funds for detailed design of new shared path

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 8 2022 - 8:30am
GET ACTIVE: City of Newcastle will start designs for an Adamstown Station to Newcastle West shared bike track.

A NEW bike track from Adamstown Station to Newcastle West is in the works with the help of $110,000 from the state government.

