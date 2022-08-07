Ryan Callinan to climb rankings after US Open quarter-final finish

Ryan Callinan's run at the US Open of Surfing ended in the quarter-finals on Sunday (AEST) with a 16.4 to 12.74 loss to Brazilian natural-footer Joao Chianca.
The Merewether goofy-footer was seventh on the Challenger Series standings before the Huntington Beach contest and he is set to climb higher in the race for the top 10 and automatic qualification for the 2023 Championship Tour with three events remaining.
Advertisement
Callinan, who would have jumped to second if he won the contest, was chasing Chianca throughout his heat. The Brazilian opened with a 8.0 from two backhand hits and a frontside finish in the one to four-foot waves before Callinan countered with a 7.07 from a forehand slash then an air.
Chianca backed it up quickly with a 4.83 and Callinan responded with a 5.67 to trail 12.83 to 12.74. A 6.23 extended Chianca's lead 10 minutes in and he went further ahead with a heat-high 8.4 from twin backside and frontside turns to leave Callinan chasing a 9.33 inside the last 10 minutes.
Callinan was unable to find the right wave in the inconsistent conditions and Chianca progressed.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.