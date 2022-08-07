Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan to climb rankings after US Open quarter-final finish

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
August 7 2022 - 12:30am
Ryan Callinan in action at the US Open of Surfing. Picture: WSL

Ryan Callinan's run at the US Open of Surfing ended in the quarter-finals on Sunday (AEST) with a 16.4 to 12.74 loss to Brazilian natural-footer Joao Chianca.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

