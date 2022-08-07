Zipping Maserati gets luck of the draw for NSW Sprint Final

Hunter-trained flyer Zipping Maserati was the last qualifier from his heat but one of the big winners at the box draw for the NSW State National Sprint Final (520m) on Saturday night.
The Jason Mackay-trained star, the $2.40 favourite for his heat at Wentworth Park, was fourth but just a length off winner Bandit Ned after starting from box eight and racing behind the leaders.
He then came up with box two for the decider at the track on Thursday night.
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson also qualified his star, Mickey Doo, which was second in the same heat, finishing three-quarter of a length away, after a box one start.
He drew awkwardly in box four for the final.
The full field is: 1. Simply Limelight, 2. Zipping Maserati, 3. Ritza Donna, 4. Mickey Doo, 5. Bandit Ned, 6. Devil Dodger, 7. Father Rick, 8. Good Odds Cash, 9. Coast Model, 10. Gatlin.
Meanwhile, Brandy Hill trainer Tony Mason will look to Hudson Magic to go back-to-back from box eight at Maitland on Monday night.
Hudson Magic debuted at the track two weeks ago with a five-length win over the 400m with the pink rug on.
He jumps to a 5th grade event over the same distance in race four on the 11-event program, which is set to start at 6.16pm.
Mason is coming off a winning double at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Our Sensation and Fat Boy's Wants both won 400m 5th grade events.
On Friday night at The Gardens, Davidson and Mackay had wins with Brandy Brockie and Opal Model respectively.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
